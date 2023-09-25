iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76,570 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $29,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,210 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.41. 1,127,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,856. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

