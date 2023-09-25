iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Reduced by Brewster Financial Planning LLC

Brewster Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 30.7% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $31,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $237.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

