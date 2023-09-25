iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $236.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $252.93.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

