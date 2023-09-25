iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.86. 506,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

