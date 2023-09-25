iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 107.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after purchasing an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,307,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after buying an additional 117,495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWD stock opened at $154.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $164.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

