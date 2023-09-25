iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Holdings Increased by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,028 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 18.1% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Client First Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,341. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

