iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust makes up 0.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,611,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,674 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,297,000 after acquiring an additional 295,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,730.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,386,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,983 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $21.18. 8,115,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,510,018. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

