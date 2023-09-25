iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,698 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after acquiring an additional 605,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 323.6% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,113,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the period. Main Management Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,164,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ITA traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 880,290 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

