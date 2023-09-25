iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,265 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for 10.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.68% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $35,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.77. The stock had a trading volume of 23,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,806. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.