iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 43,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 45,215 shares.The stock last traded at $156.79 and had previously closed at $157.46.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after acquiring an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter worth $9,504,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3,595.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after buying an additional 58,146 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,548,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.