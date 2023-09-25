J2 Capital Management Inc Buys New Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.88. 335,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

