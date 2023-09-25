J2 Capital Management Inc Has $1.20 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

J2 Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,277. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.34.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

