J2 Capital Management Inc Has $2.70 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

J2 Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises 3.2% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.0% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 364,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 41,909 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.32. 2,044,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,548. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

