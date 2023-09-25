J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $743,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 65,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $188.05. 94,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,193. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.16. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

