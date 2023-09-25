Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLFFree Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $18.52 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $27.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

