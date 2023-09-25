Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $3.30 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UGP. HSBC lowered Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.70.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

UGP stock opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.0516 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.