Jin Medical International Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 25th

Jin Medical International’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 25th. Jin Medical International had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Jin Medical International Trading Up 17.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZJYL opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37. Jin Medical International has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

