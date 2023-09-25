Jin Medical International Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Lock-Up Period To Expire on September 25th

Jin Medical International’s (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 25th. Jin Medical International had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Jin Medical International Trading Up 17.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZJYL opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.37. Jin Medical International has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $20.80.
About Jin Medical International
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jin Medical International
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Jin Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jin Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.