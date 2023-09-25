JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

