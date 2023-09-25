JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $275.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $206.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.46. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 668,669 shares of company stock worth $146,217,271. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

