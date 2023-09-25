Johannes Norregaard Buys 272,788 Shares of Widgie Nickel Limited (ASX:WIN) Stock

Widgie Nickel Limited (ASX:WIN – Get Free Report) insider Johannes Norregaard bought 272,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$58,649.42 ($37,838.34).
Widgie Nickel Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 5.71.
About Widgie Nickel
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Widgie Nickel
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 2 Must-Have Silicon Companies That Don’t Make Microchips
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Small Caps That Have Priced In A Hard Landing For Big Upside
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- This May Have Ended Alibaba’s Winter, But Is It Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Widgie Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Widgie Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.