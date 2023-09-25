Johannes Norregaard Buys 272,788 Shares of Widgie Nickel Limited (ASX:WIN) Stock

Widgie Nickel Limited (ASX:WIN – Get Free Report) insider Johannes Norregaard bought 272,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$58,649.42 ($37,838.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

About Widgie Nickel

Widgie Nickel Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Australia. The company explores for nickel. It owns the Mt Edwards nickel project that's covers an area of 240 square kilometers located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

