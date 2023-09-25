John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives GBX 212.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 212.33 ($2.63).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of John Wood Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 225 ($2.79) in a report on Thursday, August 24th.
Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 161.90 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 154.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.94. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 228.66 ($2.83).
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
