JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 1.1% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 6.31% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $27,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 754,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after purchasing an additional 305,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 746.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 592,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,005,000 after buying an additional 522,642 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,065,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $10,722,000.

Shares of BATS:JMUB traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 78,977 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

