JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Raised by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,600,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 15.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $180,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.17 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 655,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,636. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

