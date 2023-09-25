Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kaltura in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Kaltura Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.82. Kaltura has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Kaltura had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 132.37%. The business had revenue of $43.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kaltura by 283.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kaltura by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaltura by 561.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kaltura by 195.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T) and Media and Telecom (M&T).

