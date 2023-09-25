KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 1,146 Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 559.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 317,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 268,907 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,459,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,383,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,328,000.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.75. 3,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,987. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a market cap of $313.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

