KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,086 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in FedEx were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.76.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX traded up $4.51 on Monday, reaching $265.60. 663,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,966. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

