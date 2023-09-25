KCS Wealth Advisory Has $1.85 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.91. 131,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,266. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.