KCS Wealth Advisory Has $746,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $136.75.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

