KCS Wealth Advisory Has $759,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,160,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,591,000 after buying an additional 136,956 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,921,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,024,000 after buying an additional 224,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VGK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.08. 442,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.