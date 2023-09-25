KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,107,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,827,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,404,000 after purchasing an additional 663,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,482,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,321,000 after purchasing an additional 578,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.74. The company had a trading volume of 45,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,774. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.35. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.44.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

