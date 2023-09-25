KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 1,480 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 1.03% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FQAL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 184.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FQAL traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,909. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

