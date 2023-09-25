KCS Wealth Advisory Purchases 876 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,141,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,543,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $222.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

