KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in AON were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in AON by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 4.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AON traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $335.52. 91,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $266.35 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.55.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

