KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,654 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 4.7% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $57.55 on Monday. 311,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,872. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

