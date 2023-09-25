KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 351.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 202,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 157,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

