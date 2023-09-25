KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 1,632 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

KCS Wealth Advisory lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,720. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.37 and a twelve month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

