KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 1,761 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 36.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 799,000 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Apartment Investment and Management to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AIV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,402. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.67 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 102.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

