KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,195 shares during the period. KE comprises 2.1% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in KE by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC increased their price target on KE from $23.30 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

BEKE opened at $16.35 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of -0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.67. KE had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

