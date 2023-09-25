Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $26.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KMT opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.84 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Kennametal’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

In other Kennametal news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,384,000 after buying an additional 3,328,786 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 2.6% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,612,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,959,000 after buying an additional 118,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kennametal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,566,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,950,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,288,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,690,000 after buying an additional 41,174 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

