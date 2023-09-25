KeyCorp Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $28.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

CWH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Camping World stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Camping World has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $32.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.65.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14). Camping World had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 207.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 83,423 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 119,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 171.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 249,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

