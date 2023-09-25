Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.23.
Several research firms recently weighed in on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company.
Kilroy Realty stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.78. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.91.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 103.85%.
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
