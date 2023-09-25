Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Lifted by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE KMI traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $16.78. 1,513,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,758,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.09.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

