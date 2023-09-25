Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $521.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

KNSL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $420.29.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSL

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $426.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.04. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $240.35 and a 1 year high of $428.68.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,195.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.60, for a total transaction of $621,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,708,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Hatcher III sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $79,758.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,195.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,146,439. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.