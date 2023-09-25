Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,541. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

