Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KOPN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kopin in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. Kopin has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.43.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 64.55% and a negative net margin of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter worth $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kopin by 220.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

