Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,069,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,084 shares of company stock worth $1,099,626. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 96,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,953. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.42. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

