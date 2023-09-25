LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.69. 114,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 327,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get LanzaTech Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNZA

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNZA. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth about $443,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,355,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

(Get Free Report)

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.