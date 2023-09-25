Legacy Wealth Management Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $40,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.30. 1,883,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,366. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

