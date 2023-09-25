Legacy Wealth Management Inc Sells 197 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWM traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,310,273. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day moving average of $182.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.