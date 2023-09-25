Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Noble Financial

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Noble Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.44. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $174.28 million, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $118,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,134,866.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,526 shares of company stock worth $427,838 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

